Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Given Maintains Rating at Bank of America

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OSTK. Wedbush dropped their target price on Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Overstock.com from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

Overstock.com Stock Down 4.4 %

OSTK opened at $29.00 on Friday. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 3.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average of $38.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $528.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Overstock.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Overstock.com by 315.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 272.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 308.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

