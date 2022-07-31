Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Raised to $89.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Owens Corning from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Owens Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a maintains rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.92.

Owens Corning Stock Up 3.0 %

OC stock opened at $92.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.41 and a 200 day moving average of $88.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $101.12.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $1,246,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

