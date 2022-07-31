Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) PT Lowered to $175.00 at Truist Financial

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $143.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.57.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $140.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 46.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at $417,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,777,000 after acquiring an additional 161,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,167,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,275,105,000 after buying an additional 233,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,216,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,306,000 after buying an additional 346,910 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,521,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,996,000 after buying an additional 370,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,258,000 after buying an additional 469,501 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.