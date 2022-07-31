PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Receives $41.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.63.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PACW shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.44.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.05). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. PacWest Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director Paul W. Taylor bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,000 in the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PacWest Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,760,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.