Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 903 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total value of $2,166,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,777,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,170 shares of company stock valued at $419,382,287. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $499.10 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $358.37 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $500.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.21. The company has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of -125.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.72.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

