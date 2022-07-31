Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Downgraded by Stephens to “Equal Weight”

Stephens cut shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Stephens currently has $56.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Peoples Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

NASDAQ:PFIS opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $381.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.17. Peoples Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $42.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the first quarter worth $43,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

