Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. DBS Vickers cut Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 4,600.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

NYSE TLK opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.811 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.69. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

