PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,100 shares, an increase of 78.1% from the June 30th total of 194,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
PetroChina Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE PTR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.66. The stock had a trading volume of 251,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,374. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $85.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.18. PetroChina has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $57.87.
PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $122.77 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 3.65%. Analysts expect that PetroChina will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.
