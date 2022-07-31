Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.30-6.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.0-102.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.62 billion. Pfizer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.30-$6.45 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $50.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $1,104,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 46,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 830,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,978,000 after purchasing an additional 197,461 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 59,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 18,461 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

