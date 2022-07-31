Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.30-$6.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.00 billion-$102.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.92 billion. Pfizer also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.30-6.45 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.50.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $50.51. 25,037,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,686,410. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 63,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

