PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Update

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, an increase of 89.5% from the June 30th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Global High Yield Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 11,865 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance

GHY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 99,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,193. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

