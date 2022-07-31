Philadelphia Trust Co. Acquires 1,278 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 1,231.3% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in General Electric by 278.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 640,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,598,000 after buying an additional 471,082 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 54,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in General Electric by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:GE opened at $73.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.55%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.21.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

