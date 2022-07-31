Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $489,000 Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Philadelphia Trust Co. cut its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Moderna Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $164.09 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.33.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $306,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,642.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total transaction of $1,419,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,622,532 shares in the company, valued at $230,285,966.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $306,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,642.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,029 shares of company stock worth $83,989,305 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.