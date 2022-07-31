Philadelphia Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,975 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.34) to GBX 3,000 ($36.14) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.52) to GBX 2,550 ($30.72) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.73) to GBX 2,779 ($33.48) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.96) to GBX 2,860 ($34.46) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,905.44.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $53.38 on Friday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.