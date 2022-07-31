Philadelphia Trust Co. Takes $268,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,118 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $10,310,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 579,614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,232,000 after purchasing an additional 30,306 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

