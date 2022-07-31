Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 304,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.0% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $28,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,401,000 after buying an additional 2,179,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after buying an additional 1,992,512 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,702,000 after buying an additional 214,617 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,423,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,226,000 after buying an additional 1,069,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,402,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,162,000 after buying an additional 166,463 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM stock opened at $97.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.25. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $150.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

