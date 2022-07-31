PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Short Interest Down 45.5% in July

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

PhoneX Price Performance

PhoneX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. 9,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,789. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. PhoneX has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.72.

About PhoneX

(Get Rating)

PhoneX Holdings, Inc operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms.

