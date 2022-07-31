PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Short Interest Down 45.5% in July

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
PhoneX Price Performance
PhoneX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. 9,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,789. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. PhoneX has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.72.
About PhoneX
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PhoneX (PXHI)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for PhoneX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhoneX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.