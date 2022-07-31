PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, an increase of 140.6% from the June 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of PZC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.55. 579,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,688. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.90.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 21.2% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,249 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 36.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 40,166 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

