PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, an increase of 140.6% from the June 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance
Shares of PZC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.55. 579,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,688. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.90.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.