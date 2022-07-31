PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the June 30th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PCN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.70. 182,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,189. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $19.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCN. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the second quarter valued at about $131,000.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

