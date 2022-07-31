PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Short Interest Up 57.6% in July

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,400 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the June 30th total of 178,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 624,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after buying an additional 37,289 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 333,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 180,280 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 70,531 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 27,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 141,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PFL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 200,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,396. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

