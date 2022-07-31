Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 2,184 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Clorox by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Clorox by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,265,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 403.5% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Clorox to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Clorox from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clorox Price Performance

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $141.84 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.91%.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.