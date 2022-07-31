Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 67 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,182 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.40.

NYSE:NSC opened at $251.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $217.00 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.03%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

