Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,046,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,652,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,909,000 after acquiring an additional 295,135 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,270,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 863,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,869,000 after purchasing an additional 52,929 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $53.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.91. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $47.24 and a 1-year high of $67.29.

