Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen set a $132.00 price target on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.95.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $108.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.76 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.