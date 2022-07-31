Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.89 Million Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,490 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.05 per share, with a total value of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $89,180 over the last three months.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average is $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.14. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $34.34 and a twelve month high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.