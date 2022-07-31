Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 32,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.77. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.53 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73.

