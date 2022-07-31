Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Motco acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 734.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $58.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.39. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

