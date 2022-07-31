Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,636,000 after purchasing an additional 308,715 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $414.28 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.33.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

