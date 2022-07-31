Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX opened at $93.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

