Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 14,977 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $101.59 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.97 and a 200 day moving average of $101.89.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

