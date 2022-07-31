Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,423,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WELL. Barclays dropped their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.13.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL stock opened at $86.34 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.56 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

