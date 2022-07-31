Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the June 30th total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PHT traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 148,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,411. Pioneer High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79.

Pioneer High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

