Piper Sandler Boosts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $265.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ENPH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $265.61.
Enphase Energy Price Performance
NASDAQ ENPH opened at $284.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $287.38.
Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
