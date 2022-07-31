Piper Sandler Lowers ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $550.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $589.90.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $446.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.43. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a PE ratio of 406.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total value of $354,857.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,261 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.