Plexus’ (PLXS) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.25.

Plexus Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $93.95 on Friday. Plexus has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $99.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.65 and its 200-day moving average is $81.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Plexus had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $96,792.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $196,738.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,954,075.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $96,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,293 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,813 in the last 90 days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Plexus by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Plexus by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

