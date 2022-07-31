Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Polaris in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a buy rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.36.
Polaris Stock Performance
Shares of PII stock opened at $117.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.71. Polaris has a one year low of $94.24 and a one year high of $135.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
Polaris Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Polaris by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Polaris by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Polaris by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Polaris by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its position in Polaris by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
