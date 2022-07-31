Polkastarter Trading Up 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (POLS)

Polkastarter (POLS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. In the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One Polkastarter coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00002689 BTC on major exchanges. Polkastarter has a market capitalization of $62.18 million and $6.76 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,420.56 or 0.99991639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00130538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00033439 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

About Polkastarter

Polkastarter is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,721,432 coins. Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkastarter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkastarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

