Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Down 39.5% in July

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the June 30th total of 152,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Porsche Automobil Stock Performance

Shares of POAHY stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 138,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,893. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $11.02.

Porsche Automobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.1821 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

