Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Short Interest Update

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 4,240,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other Portland General Electric news, Director Dawn L. Farrell purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.52 per share, for a total transaction of $194,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,223 shares in the company, valued at $447,499.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Portland General Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

POR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.85. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

