Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Earns “Neutral” Rating from MKM Partners

MKM Partners reissued their neutral rating on shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on POSH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Poshmark from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Poshmark to $22.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James cut Poshmark from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities started coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.25.

NASDAQ POSH opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $838.24 million, a P/E ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50. Poshmark has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $41.11.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Poshmark’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Poshmark will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Poshmark news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $21,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,971,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,298,029.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Poshmark news, Director Hans Tung sold 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $125,677.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,193.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $21,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,971,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,298,029.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,212,361 shares of company stock worth $23,770,851.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Management XI L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the fourth quarter valued at $85,364,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 26.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,193,327 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $53,088,000 after acquiring an additional 886,766 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,123,887 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $39,549,000 after acquiring an additional 58,428 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 565.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,679,594 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $21,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 104.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,206,200 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $15,270,000 after acquiring an additional 617,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

