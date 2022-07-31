Position Exchange Trading 36.5% Higher This Week (POSI)

Position Exchange (POSI) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Position Exchange coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000702 BTC on exchanges. Position Exchange has a total market cap of $12.05 million and $3.97 million worth of Position Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Position Exchange has traded 36.5% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.84 or 0.00615333 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002231 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015423 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00037207 BTC.
Position Exchange Coin Profile
Position Exchange’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,466,659 coins. Position Exchange’s official Twitter account is @PositionEx.
Position Exchange Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Position Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Position Exchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.