Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on August 26th

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.2325 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Postal Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 511.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.5%.

Postal Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of PSTL opened at $16.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.75 million, a PE ratio of 129.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 1.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

PSTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Postal Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

