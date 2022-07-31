Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,392 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $132.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $361.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

