Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 303.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $329.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $335.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock worth $380,134,601. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.06.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

