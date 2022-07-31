Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 115.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,002 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total transaction of $411,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,066,916.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total transaction of $411,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,066,916.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,272,573 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $184.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.10 billion, a PE ratio of 178.66, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.45 and a 200 day moving average of $190.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Roth Capital raised shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.51.

About Salesforce



Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

