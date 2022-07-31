Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $330,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 111.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.2 %

BDX opened at $244.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $231.46 and a one year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.