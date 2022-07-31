Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $525,000 Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,868 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 15,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN opened at $62.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.31%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,388. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Johnson Rice downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.24.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.