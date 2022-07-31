Principal Street Partners LLC Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Principal Street Partners LLC decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Up 0.7 %

AMT opened at $270.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.