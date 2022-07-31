Principal Street Partners LLC Has $6.08 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Principal Street Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.4% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

Pfizer Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.