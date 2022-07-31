Principal Street Partners LLC Has $625,000 Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.09. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.20. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.63 and a 12 month high of $59.36.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.37 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

